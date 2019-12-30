Howard Hughes Corp. adds to its assets in Woodlands, TX

The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) acquires two office towers, warehouse space, and developable land in The Woodlands, TX, from Occidental (NYSE:OXY), increasing HHC's office portfolio within the master planned community by ~50%.

The Woodlands purchase includes two class AAA towers totaling ~1.4M square feet of office space, a 125K-square-foot warehouse, and 9.3 acres of developable land in the Woodlands Town Center, bordering The Woodlands Waterway.

The $565M transaction also includes the acquisition of Occidental's Century Park campus in the West Houston Energy Corridor — a 63-acre, 1.3M-square-foot campus with 17 office buildings — which HHC will immediately remarket.

Occidental will continue its presence at The Woodlands Towers at The Waterway, and will lease back 100% of the larger, approximately 808K-square-foot tower at 1201 Lake Robbins Drive and 100% of the warehouse for 13 years.

