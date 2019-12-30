Stocks slide in bout of year-end profit-taking

The three stock market indexes slipped from record highs in their biggest one-day percentage declines in more than three weeks, with investors taking some risk off the table and little corporate news to support the market.

"The market was very overbought at the end of last week," said Sevens Report's Tom Essaye. "Nothing really new has occurred to push the market up in the year-end."

All 11 S&P 500 sectors finished in the red, with the communication services sector (-1%) declining the most.

Tech stocks (-0.5%) ended broadly lower, but Apple (+0.6%) remained resilient and finished at another record high.

U.S. Treasury prices settled mixed, pushing the two-year yield 2 bps lower while the benchmark 10-year yield added 2 bps to 1.90%.

WTI February crude oil fell less than 0.1% to $61.68/bbl.