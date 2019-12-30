Camden Property makes $222M in acquisitions in December

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) acquires a 186-home apartment community in Raleigh, NC, and a 552-home apartment community in Houston, TX, for a total of $222M in December.

“We believe the purchase price of these assets is significantly below replacement cost and expect these acquisitions to produce a stabilized yield of approximately 5%,” said Camden Chairman and CEO Richard J. Campo.

The Houston acquisition also includes a 2.25-acre development site adjacent to the community.

The company also exits the Corpus Christi, TX, market with the sale of two wholly owned communities and one joint venture in the market, resulting in net proceeds of ~$75M.