Syncore closes on sale of guarantee insurance unit

Syncora Holdings (OTCPK:SYCRF) closes the previously announced sale of Syncora Guarantee to Star Insurance, an entity organized on behalf of GoldenTree's managed funds and accounts.

Syncora expects to distribute the net proceeds of the sale together with a portion of its remaining liquid assets, which the company estimates will total ~$415M, shortly after the approval of a plan of liquidation by its board and by its shareholders at a special general meeting expected to be held in January 2020.

The company expects to make one or more subsequent liquidating distributions of its remaining assets to shareholders in the future.

