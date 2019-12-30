Ghosn flees Japan, lands in Lebanon - report

Ousted Renault-Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY, OTCPK:RNLSY) boss Carlos Ghosn has fled Japan, where he was awaiting trial, and flew to his homeland of Lebanon, France's Les Echos newspaper reports.

It is not known how Ghosn was able to leave Japan, where he has been under strict court-imposed restrictions on his movements.

Nissan had fired Ghosn after its internal investigations revealed misconduct ranging from understating his salary while he was CEO and transferring $5M of the company's funds to an account in which he had an interest.