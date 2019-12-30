Core Labs revises Q4 guidance, cuts quarterly dividend

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) -7.1% AH, as the company updates Q4 guidance and cuts its quarterly dividend to $0.25/share.

Expects negative impact on Q4 results for its Reservoir Description segment, due to decline in U.S. onshore activity.

The company says U.S. rig count quarter-to-date is down ~11%, with U.S. completion activity tracking downward over 20%, primarily affecting Core's Production Enhancement segment.

Core projects Q4 2019 revenue to range from $154M - $156M, with operating income of ~$24M - $25M; forecasts EPS between $0.37 - $0.38.

For Q1 2020, the company remains constructive on the mid- to long-term outlook for the international and offshore crude oil markets and client activity levels.

Expects Q1 2020 revenue of $159M - $164M, with operating income of $25M - $27M and EPS between $0.39 - $0.41.

