Gap between shale production forecasts, performance grows - WSJ

Thousands of shale wells are on track to produce less oil and gas than companies projected to investors, according to a new analysis by WSJ and the Rystad Energy consultancy.

WSJ earlier this year reported that wells drilled recently in the four largest U.S. oil regions were on track to produce nearly 10% less oil and gas over their lifetimes than companies forecast, but its newest analysis shows the companies now are on track to generate closer to 15% less oil and gas than they had expected, or ~1.4B fewer barrels of oil and gas over 30 years.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) is listed as among the companies that made what now appear to have been overly optimistic forecasts; in early 2015, WLL believed its wells drilled that year in North Dakota would produce 700K barrels of oil and gas, but the study now lowers that forecast to 540K barrels.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) in late 2016 estimated its wells in the Eagle Ford shale ultimately would produce 580K barrels of oil and gas, but the study drops the forecast to 345K barrels, more than 40% less the original outlook.

ETFs: XLE, XOP, GUSH, DRIP, NDP, IEO, PXE