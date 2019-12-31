Uber, Postmates sue California over gig worker law

  • The battle over the gig economy is escalating in California, where a recently passed bill that reclassifies contractors as employees goes into effect on Jan. 1.
  • Uber (NYSE:UBER) and Postmates have filed suit against the state, alleging that the legislation violates constitutional guarantees of equal protection and due process because of how it targets some workers and companies.
  • An injunction is now being sought against the new law, known as Assembly Bill 5, which will transform the operations of on-demand services.
