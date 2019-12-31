Tesla Shanghai producing 1,000 cars a week

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has delivered its first batch of made-in-China Model 3s to 15 of its Chinese employees.

The Shanghai plant now produces 28 or more Model 3s every hour and works about 10 hours each day, meaning that it produces more than 1,000 cars each week (output of 3,000/week is expected "in the near future").

About 30% of the Model 3 parts is currently sourced in China. The localization level will climb to about 80% by around mid-2020 and the car will be totally localized by the end of next year.