Another expansion for Chinese manufacturing activity

China's official manufacturing PMI came in slightly above expectations at 50.2 for the month of December, the same level seen in November.

PMI readings above 50 indicate expansion, while those below that level signal contraction.

"We do not think Beijing will overreact to the two consecutive above-50 manufacturing PMI readings, as we believe it learned the lesson from spring this year, when some headline data pointed to a seeming recovery," wrote economists from Nomura. "We expect Beijing to roll out more easing measures despite limited policy room in coming quarters."

Shanghai +0.3% to 3,050.

ETFs: FXI, KWEB, CQQQ, ASHR, YINN, TDF, MCHI, EWH, KBA, CAF, YANG, GXC, TAO, CHIX, CHIQ