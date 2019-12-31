Market highlights from 2019

It was another exciting year for investors in 2019 amid a stock market rally that saw the S&P 500 surge 28%, for the biggest gain since 2013.
Easing trade tensions with China, a shift in monetary policy at the Fed, and improving economic outlook all renewed investors' faith, while safer assets like gold and bonds also soared.
Other notable highlights: Surging tech shares, M&A activity, streaming wars, vaping crackdown, American energy independence, Aramco's IPO, the EV revolution, 737 MAX crisis, Facebook's Libra project, record holiday shopping and getting Brexit over the line.
