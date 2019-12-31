Futures inch up before final trading day of 2019

U.S. stock futures turned green overnight before the final trading session of the year after Wall Street slipped from record highs on Monday as investors booked profits.
While there's little to drive the market with trading desks lightly staffed, the South China Morning Post reported on some trade news.
Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will head to Washington in the next few days to complete the highly anticipated Phase One trade deal, though the actual signing ceremony may take place next week.
