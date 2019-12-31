Green Thumb to open new cannabis store in Ohio

Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) will open its 39th location, Rise Lakewood, today. This is the fourth Rise™ store in Ohio, Lakewood’s first cannabis retail store, and the fifth store GTI will open in December.

GTI opened Rise stores in Cleveland, Toledo and Lorain earlier this year and has licenses to open up to five cannabis stores in the state, including a second location in Lakewood on Detroit Avenue.

The company was awarded Ohio cultivation and processing licenses earlier this year and will produce GTI’s branded cannabis products, including brands Rythm and incredibles, in a facility located in Toledo.