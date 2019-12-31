Tencent-led group to buy stake in Universal Music Group

Tencent (NYSE:TME) +1.9% pre-market on news it is leading a consortium which has agreed to acquire as much as 20% of Vivendi's (OTCPK:VIVHY) Universal Music Group in a deal that values UMG at €30B ($34B).

Vivendi says it finalized a deal to sell an initial 10% of UMG to the Tencent-led group and that it had started talks over the possible sale of "an additional minority share for a price which would at least be identical," without specifying the potential buyer.

The agreement will allow both companies to expand in a recovering global music market, with Tencent gaining more access to U.S. artists such as Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and The Beatles, while UMG can tap into the Asian market, which features "K-Pop" Korean pop stars.