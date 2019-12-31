Baird names Amazon, Zynga top internet picks

Baird analyst Colin Sebastian says the internet sector remains an attractive investment area heading into 2020 and names Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) among his top picks.

Sebastian: "We foresee an unusual bounty of ‘next gen’ technologies that have the potential to alter the scoreboard across the internet and technology sectors."

Amazon is the analyst's large-cap pick, citing ongoing e-commerce strength, relative stock underperformance to its mega-cap peers, margin optics improvements in H2, and growth opportunities across a range of verticals from ads to cloud to shipping and logistics.

Zynga is Sebastian's top SMID-cap pick due to the "visibility from live services, new title launches, potential for more M&A, and 2H improvement in Ebitda margins."