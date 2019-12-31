Credit Suisse bullish on Activision Blizzard into 2020

Credit Suisse updates estimates on Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) after accounting for the shift of Warcraft IIII: Reforged to a launch date of January 28 and increasing its estimates for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

The firm moves the anticipated release date for Overwatch Mobile to 2022 from 2021 and added a localized Chinese market release for the same time frame. The CS analyst team also adjusts its ATVI model to increase the full game download mix as a percentage of total sales for console releases to reach ~50% over the next five years.

Adding it all up, Credit Suisse keeps an Outperform rating on Activision Blizzard and assigns a price target of $69 vs. the average sell-side PT of $61.21.