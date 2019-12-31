FCPT announces acquisition of three properties for $5.3M

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) announced acquisition of three properties for $5.3M, as part of the previously announced outparcel transaction with PREIT.

The properties are located in Pennsylvania and South Carolina and are occupied under triple-net ground leases with a weighted average 11 years of term remaining.

The transaction is the first closing of the previously announced PREIT portfolio transaction in November, priced at a 6.5% going-in cash cap rate, on a portfolio basis, exclusive of transaction costs.

