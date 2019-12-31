AMD gets Street-high target on 2020 strength

Rosenblatt reiterates a Buy rating on AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) and raises the target from $52 to $65. The company has a Bullish average SA Author's rating.

Analyst Hans Mosesmann says the 2019 rally will continue into 2020 with "limited competitive threats slowing the momentum train."

The analyst sees a strong setup for H2 given the next-gen consoles from Microsoft and Sony, which provide a tailwind for AMD's gaming products.

Mosesmann names AMD as his top semiconductor pick for 2020 with Micron (NASDAQ:MU) and Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) as his second and third picks, respectively.