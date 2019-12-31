500.com responds to casino bribery scandal

500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) announces that its board formed a special committee to investigate alleged illegal money transfers and the role played by consultants following the arrest of three consultants by the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office.

The company also says Chairman Xudong Chen has resigned from his post. Chen's resignation was not based on any disagreement with 500.com.

In addition, CEO Zhengming Pan will temporarily step aside from his positions until the conclusion of the special committee's investigation.

Source: Press Release

Shares of WBAI are down 4.05% over the last week.