Cross-border M&A expected to pick up in 2020

Reuters reports that dealmakers expect cross-border mergers and acquisitions to pick up next year in light of diminishing geopolitical risk.

Total M&A this year was ~$3.9T, the fourth highest on record and slightly behind 2018's $3.96T. Cross-border deals totaled $1.2T, down 25% from a year ago and the lowest since 2013.

The largest deals were Bristol-Myers Squibb's $74B takeout of Celgene, Raytheon's merger with United Technologies to create a $135B behemoth and AbbVie's $64B acquisition of Allergan.

The U.S. accounted for almost half of global M&A volume this year ($1.8T). Europe and Asia were a distant second with ~$740B.

