Consumer confidence reading blazes hot

Morning Consult's Index of Consumer Sentiment rose to 114.0 to record its highest weekly value for the past two years. The ICE measure of future expectations rose 0.7 points to 114.2.

"Looking ahead, there is no clear obstacle to further increases in consumer confidence during the first quarter of 2019. All signs from the Federal Reserve indicate that it's committed to raising wages and labor force participation rates for low-wage, underemployed and discouraged workers, which should further increase consumer confidence. However, increased confidence amongst these demographics is less likely to translate into increased spending."