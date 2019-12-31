Iran 'fully responsible' for U.S. embassy attack in Iraq - Trump

  • Pres. Trump is blaming the attack on the U.S. embassy in Iraq on Iranian-backed protesters.
  • Dozens of angry Iraqi Shiite militia stormed the embassy compound in Baghdad and set fire to a reception area on the grounds, part of a growing backlash against the U.S. after it conducted deadly airstrikes over the weekend on Iran-backed militia in Iraq.
  • Crude oil is yawning through what might have been assumed to be rising global tension, down more than 1% on the session, and lower now than before the attack. The volume of trade in crude futures remains low as many market participants are away for year-end holidays.
  • WTI crude has climbed 35% YTD and Brent has gained 24%, with both benchmarks set for their biggest yearly gains in three years.
  • ETFs: USO, XLE, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, BNO, SCO, DBO, OILU, DTO, USL, OILD, USOI, WTIU, OLO, OILK, SZO, OLEM, WTID, OILX
