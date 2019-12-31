Iran held 'fully responsible' for U.S. embassy attack in Iraq - Trump

Oil prices turn sharply lower amid today's attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq, which Pres. Trump is blaming on Iranian-backed protesters; February WTI -1.3% to $60.86/bbl, March Brent -1.4% to $65.73/bbl.

Dozens of angry Iraqi Shiite militia stormed the embassy compound in Baghdad and set fire to a reception area on the grounds, part of a growing backlash against the U.S. after it conducted deadly airstrikes over the weekend on Iran-backed militia in Iraq.

The volume of trade in crude futures remains low as many market participants are away for year-end holidays.

WTI crude has climbed 35% YTD and Brent has gained 24%, with both benchmarks set for their biggest yearly gains in three years.

ETFs: USO, XLE, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, BNO, SCO, DBO, OILU, DTO, USL, OILD, USOI, WTIU, OLO, OILK, SZO, OLEM, WTID, OILX