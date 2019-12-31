Uber, Grubhub facing Google threat - NY Post

Uber (NYSE:UBER) might have to "significantly curtail" or shutter its UberEats business next year due to losses and increased competition from Google (GOOG,GOOGL), Wedbush analyst Dan Ives tells The New York Post.

Ives: "Google has not had a significant impact to date on UberEats, but I think in 2020 it could."

Google entered the food-order space in May with Food Ordering with Google powered by the ChowNow platform. The service allows customers to order from partners that include DoorDash (DOORD) and Postmates (POSTM).

ChowNow takes a 10% marketing fee for each transaction through the platform. The Post sources say Google also takes a slice of the revenue from each purchase.

UberEats and Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) aren't included on Google's platform.