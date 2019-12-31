Menu enhancements seen boosting Chipotle

SunTrust Robinson Humphrey thinks the expected relaunch of Lifestyle Bowls by Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) will be a sales driver in 2020.

"Our guess is that the new Lifestyle Bowls will be promoted and offered online exclusively, but we believe employees have been trained to better handle in-store orders, which could open the door to in-store marketing of the bowls," advises the firm.

SunTrust also expects Chipotle to add a new salad blend to the menu that includes baby kale and spinach.

Chipotle is tagged by SunTrust with a Buy rating and a price target of $900.