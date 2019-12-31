JPMorgan aims for full control of China futures JV - Bloomberg
Dec. 31, 2019
- JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) is seeking 100% ownership of its futures joint venture in China, Bloomberg reports, making it the first global bank to take advantage of the opening of China's futures market.
- JPM plans to raise its current 49% stake in J.P. Morgan Futures and has applied for a shareholding change involving more than a 5% stake, according to the report, citing a recent filing with Chinese securities regulators.
- JPM earlier this year became the first U.S. bank to receive Chinese approval to take majority ownership of a securities joint venture.