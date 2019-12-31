JPMorgan aims for full control of China futures JV - Bloomberg

Dec. 31, 2019 8:14 AM ETJPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)JPMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) is seeking 100% ownership of its futures joint venture in China, Bloomberg reports, making it the first global bank to take advantage of the opening of China's futures market.
  • JPM plans to raise its current 49% stake in J.P. Morgan Futures and has applied for a shareholding change involving more than a 5% stake, according to the report, citing a recent filing with Chinese securities regulators.
  • JPM earlier this year became the first U.S. bank to receive Chinese approval to take majority ownership of a securities joint venture.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.