Wells Fargo updates on railroads

Wells Fargo says rail volumes for the industry in remained depressed during the last week of the year, declining on average 4.5% vs. a decline of 9.1% last week.

"We consider current declines to be at the lower end of their down-cycle over the past year. CP continues to stand out to us, with total carloads increasing 7.9%. Intermodal volumes continue to be weak for the industry, also declining 4.5% vs. a decline of 9.9% for the industry last week. We believe investors will continue to look at the rate of change of declines (are they getting less negative) as we head into 2020."

WF keeps Overweight ratings on Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP), Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) and Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on its view that there are opportunities for company-specific end-market growth, and/or self-help stories. Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI), CSX(NASDAQ:CSX) and Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) are all slotted with Equal Weight ratings.