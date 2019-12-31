Nio zooms higher again

Shares of Nio (NYSE:NIO) shoot up another 12.37% in premarket trading after a 53% post-earnings rally yesterday.

During yesterday's earnings call (transcript), Nio CEO William Li said the company's order backlog growth has accelerated since September and the strength in order flow continued in Q4.

"The growth has been underpinned by three key factors: strong competitiveness of our ES6, in its quality, performance and pricing; strong support from our user community; and our sales network expansion through the efficient NIO Spaces," noted Li.

