Covia outlines path to stronger finances

Covia (NYSE:CVIA) -2.1% pre-market after announcing steps, combined with its recent repurchase of $63M in debt, it believes will improve its financial flexibility.

CVIA says it received a commitment from PNC Bank for a new, three-year credit facility for as much as $85M, and has canceled its $200M revolving standby credit facility that contained restrictive covenants and a higher interest rate.

CVIA says it no longer has any minimum railcar purchase obligations after reaching agreements to restructure purchase obligations which were scheduled to mature in 2020 and 2021.

The company also is evaluating additional sources of liquidity, targeting up to an additional $75M in standby liquidity.