Just Energy sells Georgia assets, touts cost cutting efforts

Just Energy (NYSE:JE) says it sold all customer contracts and natural gas in storage in the state of Georgia to Infinite Energy for ~C$4.4M (US$3.3M).

The company also closed the sale of its Irish operations to Flogas Natural Gas for ~C$1M (€700K).

JE says its cost cutting efforts have begun to yield results, with annualized cost savings initiatives announced so far in FY 2020 totaling C$60M.

Finally, the company says it remains actively engaged in its strategic review process for its core North American business.