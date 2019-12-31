Shipping industry cruises into IMO 2020

S&P Global Platts updates on the impact of IMO 2020 on the eve of the long-awaited start date of the new international sulfur cap.

"In general, the wealthiest and most organized shipowners will fare best with the new fuels. Those who are able to pay a premium for fuels with a global compatibility guarantee, and those able to plan their ships' schedules weeks or months in advance and arrange the availability of the right fuels accordingly, will largely be able to avoid problems," notes S&P.

"Conversely, shipowners seeking to minimize costs, ships on the spot market or 'tramp trade' with little control over their ports of call will bear the brunt of the disruption caused as the industry experiments with the new bunkers."

S&P notes that the rise in fuel bills in general will be manageable as opposed to some of the disaster scenarios laid out earlier in the year.

The sulfur cap story will be a long one as IMO has an initial strategy of cutting carbon dioxide emissions per ship by 40% from 2008 levels by 2030 and the shipping industry's total GHG emissions by at least 50% by 2050.

