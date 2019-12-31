JPMorgan cautious on Intuit after IRS change

Yesterday, the IRS announced new consumer protections for its Free File program. JPMorgan says the move could pave the way for the government to take a more active role in the tax software market.

Analyst Sterling Auty says the biggest threat to Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) comes from the removal of a sentence stating that the IRS would not enter the marketplace.

If the government does decide to enter, Auty says the process would take upwards of two years, and there's a chance the government wouldn't get it right.

The analyst thinks "many or even all" of those who qualify for Free File could still pay software companies for additional tax features.

JPMorgan maintains an Underweight rating and $256 target on Intuit. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.