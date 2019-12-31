Designer Brands picked up off the bargain rack

CL King names Designer Brands (DBI -0.2% ) a top pick in the apparel and footwear sector after watching shares fall 37% this year amid some self-inflicted turmoil.

Analyst Steven Marotta and team see DBI's earnings during the second half of next year coming in ahead of consensus marks. The current 6.33% dividend yield on the stock is also seen as an attractive backstop.

The firm lines up a Strong Buy rating on Designer Brands and sets a price target of $20 vs. the sell-side average PT of $18.14.