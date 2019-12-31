Stocks little changed as year-end rally ebbs

Stocks are off to a flat start, as the S&P 500 wraps up its best year since 2013 after entering today's session with a 28.5% YTD gain; S&P and Dow both flat, Nasdaq +0.1% .

Macro headlines have caused little impact on the markets but include an expansionary reading for China's Manufacturing PMI for December, Pres. Trump announcing a Phase One trade deal will be signed on Jan. 15, and rising Middle East tensions as protesters stormed the U.S. embassy in Iraq.

European bourses dip into the red, with Germany's DAX and U.K.'s FTSE both -0.6% , and France's CAC -0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei is closed on a holiday but China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.3% .

In the U.S., utilities ( +0.4% ) tops the earlier S&P sector standings while energy ( -0.4% ) lags as WTI crude oil -1.4% to $60.82/bbl.