Callaway Golf gains after Compass Point nod

Compass Point Research sees a first-mover AI advantage for Callaway Golf (ELY +1.3% ).

"Over time, we expect not just multiple generations of drivers designed with AI, but irons, fairway woods, hybrids, putters and golf balls are also fertile ground," observes analyst Casey Alexander.

He notes Callaway's significant up-front investment in supercomputer hardware sets it apart.

"In our view, given the market share success of the Epic Flash driver, the golf consumer is fully accepting of AI as a design protocol, and as this protocol evolves in drivers and throughout the rest of the bag, we believe this can have a dynamic impact on long-term market share in favor of ELY with the first mover advantage," writes Alexander.

Compass Point lifts its price target on Buy-rated Callaway Golf to $26 from $21. The PT works out to 11.0X the EV/EBITDA ratio and is above the average sell-side PT of $24.83. The firm's PT also accounts for about a $5 value per share for Callaway's stake in Topgolf.