Russia, Ukraine sign gas transit deal, ensuring European gas flows

Russia and Ukraine have signed a new five-year gas transit agreement, assuring continued gas flows to Europe, Gazprom's (OTCPK:OGZPY) Alexei Miller announced.

The deal means Russia will ship its natural gas via Ukraine beyond Dec. 31, after the current contract between the two countries was set to expire on Jan. 1.

Despite tense political relations, Ukraine remains the main export route for Russia's gas to Europe; Ukraine's Pres. Zelenskiy says his country will earn at least $7B from gas transit in the next five years.

"The imposition of the U.S. sanctions related to [the] Nord Stream 2 project" facilitated the negotiations, says Andriy Kobolyev, CEO of Ukrainian national gas company Naftogaz.