Activision raised on 'Call of Duty', 'Warcraft' optimism

Credit Suisse maintains an Outperform rating on Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) and raises the target from $67 to $69.

Analyst Stephen Ju raises his estimates for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Q4 unit sales from 21M to 22M and long-term Call of Duty units to 23M from 20-21M.

The analyst raises his 2020 EPS estimate from $2.28 to $2.39, reflecting Warcraft III: Reforged's planned release on January 28.

More action: Baird analyst Colin Sebastian names ATVI as one of his most-liked stocks heading into the new year. Sebastian maintains an Outperform rating and $61 target.