Activision raised on 'Call of Duty', 'Warcraft' optimism

Credit Suisse maintains an Outperform rating on Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) and raises the target from $67 to $69.
Analyst Stephen Ju raises his estimates for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Q4 unit sales from 21M to 22M and long-term Call of Duty units to 23M from 20-21M.
The analyst raises his 2020 EPS estimate from $2.28 to $2.39, reflecting Warcraft III: Reforged's planned release on January 28.
More action: Baird analyst Colin Sebastian names ATVI as one of his most-liked stocks heading into the new year. Sebastian maintains an Outperform rating and $61 target.
ATVI shares are up 0.3% to $59.06. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on ATVI