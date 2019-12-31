ArcelorMittal plant outage could help steel prices, analyst says

An unexpected outage last week at an ArcelorMittal (MT -0.5% ) steel plant in Indiana could support further upside for the price of hot-rolled steel, says KeyBanc analyst Philip Gibbs.

MT's "basic oxygen furnace at its Indiana Harbor Number 4 operations experienced fire damage [this past] Friday," Gibbs writes, estimating the furnace can produce 3M tons/year of steel, or ~3% of U.S. steelmaking capacity.

Hot-rolled steel prices (NYSEARCA:SLX) bottomed in October at $510/ton, but January futures are trading at ~$590/ton and Gibbs thinks prices could hit $625 early in 2020.

"Rallies resulting from outages represent trading opportunities, not reasons to jump back in for the long term," adds Al Root at Barron's, "but an outage, assuming no one was hurt, is a bit of good news for a volatile sector."

Other steel tickers include X, NUE, AKS, CLF, STLD, TMST