Core Labs dividend, guidance cuts weigh entire oilfield service sector

Core Laboratories (CLB -22.4% ) limps to near-YTD lows after slashing its quarterly dividend to $0.25/share from $0.55 and issuing weak guidance for Q4 2019 and Q1 2020, citing a decline in U.S. onshore rig activity and slower than expected progress in discussions to advance large projects.

CLB has been attractive to income investors: It offered a 4.6% yield as of yesterday, but today the yield has been cut to 2.7%, even after accounting for the big drop in the stock price.

The news raises fears of potential Q4 and possibly Q1 warnings from other oil service names over the coming weeks; SLB -1.6% , NOV -1.3% , HP -1.2% , BKR -1.1% , HAL -1% .

CLB has "effectively borrowed for much of the past three years to fund its dividend payments" and has "finally done the right thing but will inevitably pay a heavy price, at least in the short term," Bloomberg's Liam Denning writes.

Denning warns investors away from oilfield services stocks (NYSEARCA:OIH) as a whole, which are up nearly 20% this month on the back of a 10% rally in oil prices.