Semis ending 2019 up 60% after trade turbulence

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is heading towards the end of 2019 up 59.6% as the sector rode the highs and lows of the US-China trade war.

Earlier today, President Trump said he will sign the Phase One trade agreement at a White House event on January 15.

Top semi performers YTD include Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) +151% , Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) +122% , Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) +120%, Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) +144% , and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) +74% .

