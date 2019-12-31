Semis ending 2019 up 60% after trade turbulence

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is heading towards the end of 2019 up 59.6% as the sector rode the highs and lows of the US-China trade war.
Earlier today, President Trump said he will sign the Phase One trade agreement at a White House event on January 15.
Top semi performers YTD include Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) +151%, Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) +122%, Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) +120%, Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) +144%, and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) +74%.
Related semi ETFs: SOXL, SMH, SOXX, USD, SOXS, XSD, PSI, FTXL, SSG, XTH
