Evolent debt financing sufficient to close Passport buy - Piper

In a note, Piper Jaffray's Sean Wieland (Buy/$12) says Evolent Health's (EVH +0.9% ) new debt financing, a $75M term loan and a $50M delayed-draw term loan facility, is sufficient to fund its planned acquisition of Passport Health Plan, operations and, potentially, the refinancing of its 2021 convertible notes. He says the Passport deal could be worth substantially more than the $100M implied value if it can secure part of the Kentucky Medicaid contract when rebidded.

Cantor Fitzgerald's Steven Halper (Overweight/$10) is also touting the benefits of the financing but cautions that the interest expense could dampen profits in 2020.

Shares sold off a month ago on the news that Passport had lost the contract which accounted for the bulk of its revenue.