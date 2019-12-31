Ideanomics' MEG Group reports up to $24M in logistical vehicle orders

Ideanomics (IDEX +3.3% ) is up after its MEG segment announces an initial order for 1,200 logistical vehicles, fulfilled by China-based EV manufacturer Jiangsu AOXIN New Energy Automobile, for a total possible order value of ~$24M.

The initial order for urban delivery cargo vans intended to facilitate last-mile deliveries signed during Q4 is for 500 vehicles, with the remaining order for 700 vehicles in Q1 2020.

"We are thrilled to get our first EV logistical vehicle orders underway, as this represents our largest potential segment of MEG in terms of vehicle order numbers and is the second of our four operating segments to successfully source large-scale EV vehicle orders," says IDEX CEO Alf Poor.