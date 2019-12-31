Corvette, Ranger and Telluride win acclaim

The venerable Detroit Free Press is out with its votes for the North American Car, Truck and Utility of the Year awards.

The publication picks the Kia (OTCPK:HYMLF) Telluride as the Utility of the Year, saying "Kia Telluride's value and style overwhelm competition."

The Ford (NYSE:F) Ranger nails down the Truck of the Year vote from the Free Press on its return with loaded value and big truck features.

The Car of the Year goes to the 2020 Chevrolet (NYSE:GM) Corvette as it delivers on "decades" of promises.