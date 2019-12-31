PennEast Pipeline asks FERC for two-year in-service delay

PennEast Pipeline asks for a two-year extension from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to place into service its 1.1B cf/day natural gas pipeline project amid difficulties in obtaining permits in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

PennEast, backed by Enbridge (NYSE:ENB), Southern Co. (NYSE:SO), New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR), South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) and UGI (NYSE:UGI), now seeks a new project deadline of January 2022.

One of PennEast's biggest obstacles is a decision by a U.S. Appeals Court that limited pipeline companies' ability to use eminent domain to obtain right of way on lands in which a state holds an interest, which also paved the way for New Jersey environmental regulator to deny the application.