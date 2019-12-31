Citrix wants Avi Networks suit dismissed

Citrix Systems (CTXS +0.3% ) is seeking to dismiss a suit it filed against Avi Networks because Avi was acquired by VMware.

Statement from the companies: "Citrix and VMware have a long history competing spiritedly, but fairly, in their overlapping market segments. Citrix and VMware did not seek, and do not wish to remain involved in, litigation against one another."

The suit accused Avi employees of copying Citrix cloud tech.

Dismissal of the suit depends on a judge vacating a ruling invalidating two Citrix patents.

Source: Bloomberg.