Gold wraps up best year since 2010

Gold futures (NYSEARCA:GLD) concluded 2019 with its strongest full-year showing in nine years, as February Comex gold settled +0.3% to $1,523.10/oz., the best finish for gold since Sept. 24.

Today's gains got a boost from rising Middle East tensions, but the metal has been rising on expectations for higher physical demand in the coming weeks from China - one of the world's biggest buyers of gold - as the trade dispute with the U.S. eases.

Gold also has been helped by a weaker dollar, as the ICE U.S. Dollar Index ended the year +0.2% at 96.401, its mildest annual gain in three years.

Some analysts say gold should rise further in 2020, with shaky growth and global stock markets potentially looking unsustainable at record highs.

"An environment of low rates, persistent macro uncertainty, and elevated equities makes a case for holding gold as a hedge," says AxiTrader's Stephen Innes.

Sprott Inc. chief executive Peter Grosskopf anticipates "a lot more activity of majors buying junior miners to fill their development pipeline... That trend is just getting started."

But JPMorgan Asset Management doubts gold will maintain its strength next year, as "there are very few certain environments in which gold does well, and it's not necessarily the case that 2020 won't be any of those."

