Internet stocks beat S&P 500 in 2019

The Nasdaq Internet Index (QNET) is closing out the year up 29% , falling between the 28% gain for the S&P 500 and the 47% increase for the S&P 500 IT Index.

Big tech faced increased regulatory scrutiny from the FTC, DOJ, and state AGs in the United States and antitrust authorities in Europe.

Streaming companies faced increased competition with the launches of Disney+ and Apple TV+. HBO Max and NBCUniversal's Peacock are still coming next year.

Top sector gainers YTD include Snap (NYSE:SNAP) +195% , Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) +93% , and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) +56% .

Sector decliners include Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) -46% , Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) -37% , and Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) -25% .

