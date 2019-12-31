Oil slides 1% but scores biggest annual gain in three years

WTI February crude oil (NYSEARCA:USO) finished -1% at $61.06/bbl but still jumped 11% for the month and 34% for the year, their largest annual gain since 2016 when the U.S. benchmark surged 45%.

Production limits from OPEC and allies including Russia and hopes that a U.S.-China trade deal will support fuel consumption have helped oil stabilize late in the year.

RBC's Helima Croft says now that macro headwinds such as the trade war have subsided, people can see "light at the end of the tunnel" and oil can accelerate gains going forward.

"Oil prices, though largely expected to trade positive, will face headwinds from subdued global growth momentum and robust U.S. shale output levels" in Q1 2020, says Philip Futures analyst Benjamin Lu.

ETFs: USO, XLE, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, BNO, SCO, DBO, OILU, DTO, USL, OILD, USOI, WTIU, OLO, OILK, SZO, OLEM, WTID, OILX