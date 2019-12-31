Seeking Alpha
Hardware stocks underperformed in 2019

The NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index is ending the year up 41%, below the nearly 48% for the S&P 500.

The sector was pressured by broader macro issues including the US-China trade war and a tighter enterprise spending environment.

Continuing supply and demand imbalances in NAND and DRAM and Intel CPU shortages also provided headwinds for the stocks.

Top gainers YTD included Diebold (NYSE:DBD) +327%, Xerox (NYSE:XRX) +87%, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL+85%, Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) +71%, and Seagate (NASDAQ:STX+54%.

Sector decliners included Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) -57%, LG Display (NYSE:LPL) -15%, and 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) -13%.

