Hardware stocks underperformed in 2019

The NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index is ending the year up 41% , below the nearly 48% for the S&P 500.

The sector was pressured by broader macro issues including the US-China trade war and a tighter enterprise spending environment.

Continuing supply and demand imbalances in NAND and DRAM and Intel CPU shortages also provided headwinds for the stocks.

Top gainers YTD included Diebold (NYSE:DBD) +327% , Xerox (NYSE:XRX) +87% , Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) +85% , Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) +71% , and Seagate (NASDAQ:STX) +54% .

Sector decliners included Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) -57% , LG Display (NYSE:LPL) -15% , and 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) -13% .

