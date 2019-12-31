Stocks close strongest year since 2013 on winning note

The three major stock market indexes ticked higher in the final trading day of 2019, capping an impressive year that saw stocks overcome concerns about the economy and the U.S.-China trade war.

A spark of buying interest in the last hour of trading helped stocks close at session highs, with all 11 S&P 500 sectors ending higher, led by materials (+0.8%), energy (+0.7%) and real estate (+0.6%).

For the full year, the S&P 500 marched 28.9% higher and the Nasdaq Composite rallied 35.2%, the biggest one-year gain in six years for both benchmarks, while the Dow rose 22.3% in its best annual performance since 2017.

U.S. Treasury prices edged lower, with the two-year yield adding a basis point to 1.57% and the 10-year yield rising 2 bps to 1.92%; for the full year, the two-year yield fell 93 bps and the benchmark 10-year yield shed 77 bps.

WTI crude closed 1% lower to $61.06/bbl but rose 34% for the full year.